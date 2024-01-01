5 Essential People Analytics Practices
These five essential practices ensure the people analytics function is set up to deliver on its strategic promise. In this white paper, we've outlined the activities associated with each essential practice, as well as their importance to and impact on the success of a people analytics program.
Give Employees the Tools They Need to Learn & Lead
Power your team with a learning solution that offers on-demand courses, hands-on tech learning, and cohort leadership development.
3 Ways to Take a Skills-Based Approach to Talent
Focusing on employee skills development allows them to tackle new challenges and provides talent agility for the entire company. It also lowers the risk of falling behind the competition, as companies direct talent resources to areas of greatest need by deploying employees to projects that match their skill sets.
Skills Verification is the Future of Talent Management
Talent development requires a strategy that supports your employees acquiring the latest skills. Find out how you can apply skills verification to assess current skills, identify skill gaps, and demonstrate new skills to ensure your organization stays ready for the future. In this snapshot, we look at how badges and certifications can create an agile workforce.
The 2024 Global Learning & Skills Trends Report
What’s the single factor that can determine whether a company can deliver on its goals? Skills. Get our report today to find out the hottest in-demand skills, how to navigate the skills landscape, how to adapt to the rise of GenAI, what kind of leaders we need in today’s workplace, and so much more.
Learning Leader Challenges: Using Analytics to Answer L&D’s Burning Questions
It’s often said that learning lags behind other areas of the business when it comes to reporting. Yet learner actions leave huge digital footprints across vast ecosystems of different systems and platforms.
Unifying and unlocking this data opens the door to wonderful insights that equip learning leaders to answer a whole array of burning questions.
How to Make Skills Work for Your Organization
The path to becoming a dynamic, skills-based organization may seem daunting—but it doesn’t have to be. Start with a smaller project where you can make an immediate impact.
How Peraton Successfully Shifted to a Skills-Based Org
National security company Peraton needed to increase employee engagement and retention, hire hard-to-find and diverse talent quickly, and save on costs to increase revenue.
Download the case study to learn how SeekOut helped Peraton achieve their business objectives and successfully deploy an AI-powered talent marketplace solution to more than 17,000 employees.